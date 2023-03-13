Home States Telangana

TPBO paper leak: PA to TSPSC Secretary under police lens for ‘helping’ female friend

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police are investigating the role of an insider in the recent Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak. It is suspected that the accused, Praveen Kumar, who works as a personal assistant to the TSPSC secretary, leaked the question paper for the written examination of the Town Planning Building Overseer (TPBO) to help his female friend who applied for the job. Sources at the TSPSC said that the candidate used to frequently visit him in the office.

The TSPSC officials had earlier suspected that the question paper leak was the work of hackers. On condition of anonymity, a senior TSPSC official said that Praveen Kumar emerged as the prime suspect. The official said that they had lodged a formal complaint against Praveen Kumar stating that he unauthorisedly accessed the confidential information. Sources revealed that Praveen Kumar accessed the digital key of a superintendent rank officer to view the question paper pertaining to the recruitment of TPBO.

When contacted, Goshamahal ACP R Satish Kumar said they were investigating the case. “All the suspects are being questioned. We are investigating how the accused sent the confidential information to his friend, and whether or not it was widely circulated.” After ascertaining some more information, the police are likely to arrest Praveen.

On Saturday, the TSPSC postponed the written test for the TPBO and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts, which were scheduled to begin on Sunday. The Commission informed the candidates that new dates of the examination would be announced shortly.

