Warangal Declaration will change lives of Telangana farmers: Revanth

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Exuding confidence that the Congress will storm to power in the coming Assembly elections, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that once at the helm, the party would implement its ‘Warangal Declaration’ to resolve issues faced by farmers.

Addressing party workers at Bheemgal in Kammarpally mandal of Nizamabad district, Revanth lashed out at the BJP-led government in Delhi and the BRS regime in Telangana, accusing them of “totally” neglecting development and welfare. “While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is selling the valuable assets of the country, Adani is buying them at throwaway prices,” he alleged. The TPCC chief’s Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra entered the Nizamabad district late on Saturday.

Revanth said that liquor sales have increased during the nine-year rule of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the result was that Rythu Bandhu benefits given to farmers were being spent in liquor shops. “The State government has failed on all fronts,” Revanth said, adding that the Warangal Declaration assures farmers of a hike in MSP on paddy, Rs 12,000 to farmers who do not own land under the Indiramma Bharosa scheme.

A Congress government at the Centre will set up a Turmeric Board and reopen sugar factories, he said.

He said that apart from this LPG refill will be provided at the rate of Rs 500 per cylinder. “We will provide Rs 5 lakh to beneficiaries and two lakh vacancies will be filled in a time-bound manner,” Revanth said.

