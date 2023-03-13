Home States Telangana

Warangal Declaration will change lives of Telangana farmers: Revanth

The TPCC chief’s Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra entered Nizamabad district late on Saturday.

Published: 13th March 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Exuding confidence that the Congress will storm to power in the coming Assembly elections, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that once at the helm, the party would implement its ‘Warangal Declaration’ to resolve issues faced by farmers.

Addressing party workers at Bheemgal in Kammarpally mandal of Nizamabad district, Revanth lashed out at the BJP-led government in Delhi and the BRS regime in Telangana, accusing them of “totally” neglecting development and welfare. “While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is selling the valuable assets of the country, Adani is buying them at throwaway prices,” he alleged. The TPCC chief’s Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra entered the Nizamabad district late on Saturday.

Revanth said that liquor sales have increased during the nine-year rule of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the result was that Rythu Bandhu benefits given to farmers were being spent in liquor shops. “The State government has failed on all fronts,” Revanth said, adding that the Warangal Declaration assures farmers of a hike in MSP on paddy, Rs 12,000 to farmers who do not own land under the Indiramma Bharosa scheme.

A Congress government at the Centre will set up a Turmeric Board and reopen sugar factories, he said.
He said that apart from this LPG refill will be provided at the rate of Rs 500 per cylinder. “We will provide Rs 5 lakh to beneficiaries and two lakh vacancies will be filled in a time-bound manner,” Revanth said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy Warangal Declaration Telangana farmers
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp