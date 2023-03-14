Home States Telangana

Congress ‘charges’ Vemula with corruption

The chargesheet also states that the minister promised to establish an ITI, a degree college and a mini sports stadium in the constituency but failed to fulfil those promises.

Telangana Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The Congress leaders on Monday released a nine-point chargesheet against Balkonda MLA and State R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, accusing him of indulging in corrupt practices and failing the people of the Assembly constituency. 

The ‘chargesheet’ was released by former Balkonda MLA E Anil. According to the ‘chargesheet’, a follower of Prashanth Reddy has been carrying out illegal mining activity in Yergatla mandal, resulting in a huge revenue loss to the State government. This also adversely impacted over 500 acres of agricultural land in the nearby villages, it said. 

The Congress leaders also alleged that the minister’s brother has been “instructing” the officials to register police cases against those who question the minister’s activities in the constituency. The charge sheet also states that the minister promised to establish an ITI, a degree college and a mini sports stadium in the constituency but failed to fulfil those promises.

The Congress leaders vowed to take these issues to the people and create awareness about the corruption taking place in the constituency. “We want to ensure that people teach the minister a befitting lesson in the next Assembly elections,” former MLA Anil said. 

