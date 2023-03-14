Home States Telangana

Incomplete abortion: Doc penalised Rs 2 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recent ruling by the Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Dr Sangamitra of Janasri Nursing Home in Serilingampally to pay a sum of `2,25,781 to A Prameela, who suffered complications from an incomplete abortion.

According to the complaint, Prameela underwent Dilatation and Curettage (D&C) procedure in 2014 under the care of Dr Sangamitra at Janasri Nursing Home. The next day, she was discharged and advised to return for scanning after two days. The scan report revealed that the abortion was incomplete, and she was advised to undergo D&C once again.

However, it is alleged that Dr Sangamitra negligently left behind a few swabs during the initial procedure, which led to further complications. Prameela suffered from high temperature and brown discharge with a foul smell, and when she returned to the hospital, oral medication and injections were administered.

Prameela further alleged that a subsequent scan revealed a septic abortion. She then sought treatment from Dr Vijaya Laxmi, a gynaecologist, who advised her to seek further treatment at Apollo Hospital. Prameela was admitted in an emergency ward in critical condition, where it was discovered that the earlier abortion was not performed properly. D&C was performed once again, and the complainant was kept under medical observation.

In addition to the physical complications, Prameela said she also suffered severe mental agony and incurred substantial medical expenses due to the negligence and careless manner in which the abortion was conducted.

