KTR appoints special team to coordinate BRS activities

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has appointed a special team of leaders to effectively coordinate the party’s programmes and activities to be held across the State in the next two to three months. During a teleconference, he had with the party’s district presidents and general secretaries, a wide range of programmes were formulated to ensure people’s representatives stay in constant touch with the public with an objective to strengthen the bond between ground-level activists and State level leaders.
In the coming months, the ruling BRS plans to conduct several programmes across the State,
including Atmeeya Sammelans, Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrations, and BRS foundation day celebrations.
Rama Rao also directed the pink party’s students wing to undertake a membership registration drive.
The special team appointed by Rama Rao will coordinate with the party’s district presidents and local MLAs to conduct the programmes. He also directed the newly appointed in-charges to hold meetings with MLAs of the district allotted to them and discuss the implementation of the programmes.
District-wise in-charges
Wanaparthy, Jogulamba-Gadwal: T Ravindar Rao, MLC
Medchal: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC
Karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla: Baswaraju Saraiah, MLC
Nalgonda: Kadiyam Srihari, MLC
Vikarabad: P Srinivas Reddy, MLC
Rangareddy: L Ramana, MLC
Bhadradri-Kothagudem: Bhanuprasad, MLC
Sangareddy: Venkatram Reddy, MLC
Medak: Yegge Mallesham, MLC
Mahbubnagar, Narayanapet: Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, MLC
Yadadri Bhuvanagiri : Yadava Reddy, MLC
Nagarkurnool: P Mahender Reddy, MLC
Bhupalpally, Mulugu: A Narsa Reddy, ex-MLC
Siddipet: B Venkateshwarlu, Gen Sec
Hanumkonda, Warangal: MS Prabhakar, Government Whip
Nirmal, Adilabad: V Gangadhar Goud, MLC
Mancherial, Kumurambheem-Asifabad: N Laxman Former MLC
Jangaon: Koti Reddy, MLC
Mahbubabad: P Satish, former MLC
Kamareddy: Dande Vithal, MLC
Nizamabad: Banda Prakash, MLC
Jagtial: Koleti Damodar, Party Secretary
Peddapally: Errolla Srinivas
Hyderabad: Dasoju Sravan
Khammam: S Subhash Reddy, MLC
Suryapet: Mettu Srinivas