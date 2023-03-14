KTR appoints special team to coordinate BRS activities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has appointed a special team of leaders to effectively coordinate the party’s programmes and activities to be held across the State in the next two to three months. During a teleconference, he had with the party’s district presidents and general secretaries, a wide range of programmes were formulated to ensure people’s representatives stay in constant touch with the public with an objective to strengthen the bond between ground-level activists and State level leaders.

In the coming months, the ruling BRS plans to conduct several programmes across the State,

including Atmeeya Sammelans, Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrations, and BRS foundation day celebrations.

Rama Rao also directed the pink party’s students wing to undertake a membership registration drive.

The special team appointed by Rama Rao will coordinate with the party’s district presidents and local MLAs to conduct the programmes. He also directed the newly appointed in-charges to hold meetings with MLAs of the district allotted to them and discuss the implementation of the programmes.

District-wise in-charges

Wanaparthy, Jogulamba-Gadwal: T Ravindar Rao, MLC

Medchal: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC

Karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla: Baswaraju Saraiah, MLC

Nalgonda: Kadiyam Srihari, MLC

Vikarabad: P Srinivas Reddy, MLC

Rangareddy: L Ramana, MLC

Bhadradri-Kothagudem: Bhanuprasad, MLC

Sangareddy: Venkatram Reddy, MLC

Medak: Yegge Mallesham, MLC

Mahbubnagar, Narayanapet: Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, MLC

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri : Yadava Reddy, MLC

Nagarkurnool: P Mahender Reddy, MLC

Bhupalpally, Mulugu: A Narsa Reddy, ex-MLC

Siddipet: B Venkateshwarlu, Gen Sec

Hanumkonda, Warangal: MS Prabhakar, Government Whip

Nirmal, Adilabad: V Gangadhar Goud, MLC

Mancherial, Kumurambheem-Asifabad: N Laxman Former MLC

Jangaon: Koti Reddy, MLC

Mahbubabad: P Satish, former MLC

Kamareddy: Dande Vithal, MLC

Nizamabad: Banda Prakash, MLC

Jagtial: Koleti Damodar, Party Secretary

Peddapally: Errolla Srinivas

Hyderabad: Dasoju Sravan

Khammam: S Subhash Reddy, MLC

Suryapet: Mettu Srinivas

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has appointed a special team of leaders to effectively coordinate the party’s programmes and activities to be held across the State in the next two to three months. During a teleconference, he had with the party’s district presidents and general secretaries, a wide range of programmes were formulated to ensure people’s representatives stay in constant touch with the public with an objective to strengthen the bond between ground-level activists and State level leaders. In the coming months, the ruling BRS plans to conduct several programmes across the State, including Atmeeya Sammelans, Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrations, and BRS foundation day celebrations. Rama Rao also directed the pink party’s students wing to undertake a membership registration drive. The special team appointed by Rama Rao will coordinate with the party’s district presidents and local MLAs to conduct the programmes. He also directed the newly appointed in-charges to hold meetings with MLAs of the district allotted to them and discuss the implementation of the programmes. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); District-wise in-charges Wanaparthy, Jogulamba-Gadwal: T Ravindar Rao, MLC Medchal: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC Karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla: Baswaraju Saraiah, MLC Nalgonda: Kadiyam Srihari, MLC Vikarabad: P Srinivas Reddy, MLC Rangareddy: L Ramana, MLC Bhadradri-Kothagudem: Bhanuprasad, MLC Sangareddy: Venkatram Reddy, MLC Medak: Yegge Mallesham, MLC Mahbubnagar, Narayanapet: Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, MLC Yadadri Bhuvanagiri : Yadava Reddy, MLC Nagarkurnool: P Mahender Reddy, MLC Bhupalpally, Mulugu: A Narsa Reddy, ex-MLC Siddipet: B Venkateshwarlu, Gen Sec Hanumkonda, Warangal: MS Prabhakar, Government Whip Nirmal, Adilabad: V Gangadhar Goud, MLC Mancherial, Kumurambheem-Asifabad: N Laxman Former MLC Jangaon: Koti Reddy, MLC Mahbubabad: P Satish, former MLC Kamareddy: Dande Vithal, MLC Nizamabad: Banda Prakash, MLC Jagtial: Koleti Damodar, Party Secretary Peddapally: Errolla Srinivas Hyderabad: Dasoju Sravan Khammam: S Subhash Reddy, MLC Suryapet: Mettu Srinivas