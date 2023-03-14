Home States Telangana

KTR appoints special team to coordinate BRS activities

Rama Rao also directed the pink party's students wing to undertake a membership registration drive.

BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao

BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has appointed a special team of leaders to effectively coordinate the party’s programmes and activities to be held across the State in the next two to three months. During a teleconference, he had with the party’s district presidents and general secretaries, a wide range of programmes were formulated to ensure people’s representatives stay in constant touch with the public with an objective to strengthen the bond between ground-level activists and State level leaders. 

In the coming months, the ruling BRS plans to conduct several programmes across the State,  
including Atmeeya Sammelans, Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrations, and BRS foundation day celebrations. 

Rama Rao also directed the pink party’s students wing to undertake a membership registration drive.
The special team appointed by Rama Rao will coordinate with the party’s district presidents and local MLAs to conduct the programmes. He also directed the newly appointed in-charges to hold meetings with MLAs of the district allotted to them and discuss the implementation of the programmes. 

District-wise in-charges

Wanaparthy, Jogulamba-Gadwal: T Ravindar Rao, MLC
Medchal: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC 
Karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla: Baswaraju Saraiah, MLC 
Nalgonda: Kadiyam Srihari, MLC 
Vikarabad: P Srinivas Reddy, MLC  
Rangareddy: L Ramana, MLC 
Bhadradri-Kothagudem: Bhanuprasad, MLC 
Sangareddy: Venkatram Reddy, MLC 
Medak: Yegge Mallesham, MLC 
Mahbubnagar, Narayanapet: Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, MLC 
Yadadri Bhuvanagiri : Yadava Reddy, MLC 
Nagarkurnool: P Mahender Reddy, MLC 
Bhupalpally, Mulugu: A Narsa Reddy, ex-MLC 
Siddipet: B Venkateshwarlu, Gen Sec 
Hanumkonda, Warangal: MS Prabhakar, Government Whip 
Nirmal, Adilabad: V Gangadhar Goud, MLC 
Mancherial, Kumurambheem-Asifabad: N Laxman Former MLC
Jangaon: Koti Reddy, MLC 
Mahbubabad: P Satish, former MLC 
Kamareddy: Dande Vithal, MLC 
Nizamabad: Banda Prakash, MLC 
Jagtial: Koleti Damodar, Party Secretary 
Peddapally: Errolla Srinivas 
Hyderabad: Dasoju Sravan 
Khammam: S Subhash Reddy, MLC 
Suryapet: Mettu Srinivas

