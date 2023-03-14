Strays injure 5-yr-old boy, kill 7 goats in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A pack of street dogs reportedly injured a five-year-old boy and killed seven goats in two separate incidents on Monday. In the first incident, stray dogs attacked a five-year-old boy named Dornala Vivek in front of his house at Jilugumadu village under Madhira municipality limits. The boy suffered injuries on his hands and has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Speaking to TNIE, the boy’s father, Ramu, said that the canines could have killed his son if he had not intervened on time and shooed them away.

He alleged that the municipality officials are not taking any action based on the complaints pertaining to stray dog menace in the region. When contacted, Madhira municipal department personnel said that they are planning to reduce the stray dog population by capturing and transporting the dogs to Khammam to get them neutered.

In the second incident, around seven goats died after dogs attacked them in Yellandu town. K Narasimha Rao, a local, said that such incidents frighten many people, making them feel scared to even walk on roads.

5-YEAR-OLD, WITH RABIES SYMPTOMS, DIES AFTER BEING BITTEN BY DOGS TWO MONTHS AGO

Khammam: Banoth Bharath, a 5-year-old boy from Putani thanda in Raghunadhapalem mandal, died while he was being shifted to a hospital in Khammam by bus. He was bitten by stray dogs two months ago and according to sources, he was showing symptoms of rabies for the past two days.

KHAMMAM: A pack of street dogs reportedly injured a five-year-old boy and killed seven goats in two separate incidents on Monday. In the first incident, stray dogs attacked a five-year-old boy named Dornala Vivek in front of his house at Jilugumadu village under Madhira municipality limits. The boy suffered injuries on his hands and has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Speaking to TNIE, the boy’s father, Ramu, said that the canines could have killed his son if he had not intervened on time and shooed them away. He alleged that the municipality officials are not taking any action based on the complaints pertaining to stray dog menace in the region. When contacted, Madhira municipal department personnel said that they are planning to reduce the stray dog population by capturing and transporting the dogs to Khammam to get them neutered. In the second incident, around seven goats died after dogs attacked them in Yellandu town. K Narasimha Rao, a local, said that such incidents frighten many people, making them feel scared to even walk on roads. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); 5-YEAR-OLD, WITH RABIES SYMPTOMS, DIES AFTER BEING BITTEN BY DOGS TWO MONTHS AGO Khammam: Banoth Bharath, a 5-year-old boy from Putani thanda in Raghunadhapalem mandal, died while he was being shifted to a hospital in Khammam by bus. He was bitten by stray dogs two months ago and according to sources, he was showing symptoms of rabies for the past two days.