Telangana HC reserves judgment on Avinash’s petition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday reserved judgement in the petitions filed by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, who sought the court to compel the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not to pursue any coercive action against him in the matter of the gruesome murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. Judge K Lakshman heard the arguments of YS Avinash Reddy, CBI, and N Sunitha Reddy, daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy, and reserved orders in Avinash Reddy’s interim petitions.

However, the court prolonged prior interim orders instructing the CBI not to take coercive action against him till the reserved judgment is issued. Avinash claimed in his writ petition that the CBI is being unfair in its investigation of the murder. He claimed that the CBI was attempting to portray him as the primary conspirator in the murder. He also accused the CBI of not following protocol throughout his interview. As a result, he filed interim motions exhorting the court to order the CBI not to arrest him in the aforementioned matter.

T Niranjan Reddy, senior counsel for Avinash Reddy, stated that the CBI was not looking into the involvement of N Rajasekhar Reddy, son-in-law of YS Vivekananda Reddy and his second wife Shamim. He informed the court that YS Viveka had married a Muslim woman for the second time in 2010. They gave birth to a boy. Viveka’s family was divided as a result of his second marriage. Financial transactions have also resulted in disagreements.

Due to disagreements over these estates, Vivekananda Reddy was assassinated. The senior counsel stated that the second marriage was equally important in this case. Moreover, indicating that the CBI should conduct an investigation in that regard, the Senior Counsel stated that his client, YS Avinash Reddy, has never proclaimed or provided a declaration that Viveka died as a result of a heart attack. The CBI has requested that the petitioner provide Google with data.

He has no objections provided the probe is open and transparent. According to the senior counsel, the CBI should be asked to undertake a transparent and impartial probe into all elements of the matter. He also asked the court to grant YS Avinash Reddy various exemptions from appearing before the CBI on March 14 due to the fact that he had to attend Parliament sessions.

Nevertheless, the High Court did not grant any relief on this point and directed that representation should be made solely before the CBI. The CBI, on the other hand, has presented to the court the case diary in Viveka’s murder case in a sealed cover. Apart from the letter discovered at the murder scene and the FSL report, the court heard the evidence of 35 witnesses, 10 papers, some images, and hard drives. According to the investigation agency’s lawyer, Avinash was accused of deleting evidence in the case.

‘Why was Bhaskar Reddy summoned to Kadapa?’

The High Court questioned the CBI on why the petitioner’s father, Bhaskar Reddy, was summoned to Kadapa after the case was relocated to Hyderabad for trial. Nevertheless, the investigation agency informed the court that they did not call and that the claim was incorrect.

