Allegations of bias by Bandi against SCs leaves BJP leadership fuming

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Differences among the State BJP leaders surfaced on Tuesday as senior leaders, including Dharmapuri constituency in-charge Kannam Anjaiah, who lost in 2018, announced that all SC community leaders of the party would lodge a complaint with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah against BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay.

Addressing a press conference in Karimnagar, Anjaiah alleged that Sanjay neglected the SC community and gave priority to Malas over Madigas. He also claimed that Sanjay neglected senior leaders and prevented Madigas from assuming senior posts in the party.

Anjaiah stated that the proposed ‘Atimya Sammelanam’ meeting would be used to address Sanjay’s bias against SCs. He also accused Sanjay of promoting the corporate sector and collecting commissions.

Soon after Anjaiah’s press conference, BJP Dalit Morcha leaders held another press conference and tried to downplay his allegations.

BJP State general secretary Kummari Shankar condemned Anjaiah’s comments and demanded to know what he had done for the SC community or the Dharmapuri Assembly constituency. Shankar reminded Anjaiah that the party had honoured him with an Assembly ticket, and accused him of making false claims against Sanjay. Leaders familiar with BJP ideology and political affairs do not make such comments, Kummari Shankar said.

