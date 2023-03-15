Home States Telangana

Arrangements ready for Inter exams from March 15

A district examination committee comprising a District Intermediate Examination officer as convener, one or two senior principals and a senior lecturer as members has been set up.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Question papers and answer books have been dispatched to the districts ahead of the Intermediate Public Examination, commencing on March 15. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Tuesday announced that all the precautionary measures have been taken for the effective conduct of the examination.

The exam is scheduled between March 15 to April 4, from 9 am to 12 noon. The students are advised to reach the centre one hour before the commencement of the exam and occupy their seats by 8:45 am. The candidates will not be allowed into the centres after 9 am.

The exam will be conducted in 1473 exam centres. A total of 4,82,677 students will appear for the first year and 4,65,022 for the second-year exams. A State control room will function with Telephone no. 040 24600110 and 040 24655027.

A district examination committee comprising a District Intermediate Examination officer as convener, one or two senior principals and a senior lecturer as members has been set up. Similarly, a district-level high power committee has also been constituted comprising the collector and superintendent of police of the district concerned. In total, 75 flying squads and 200 sitting squads will be working in all districts to prevent malpractice. Xerox centres nearby the examination venues will be closed by police during the exams.

