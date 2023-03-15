BJP unleashing Central probe agencies on BRS: CPM

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: The CPM has come in defence of its newfound ally, the BRS, by training its guns at the BJP for “unleashing the Central investigative agencies” including CBI and ED against the pink party leaders.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating the CPM party office in Madgulapally mandal headquarters on Tuesday, party state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said that the BJP was targeting all the Opposition parties to force them into subjugation.

The CPM leader said that issuing notices to BRS MLC K Kavitha to appear before the ED was part of the BJP’s grand design of sapping the Opposition’s morale ahead of elections. Veerabhadram said that the BJP-led dispensation will continue with its “wicked politics” and might stoop to any level to capture power in the state.

He said his party would organise Jana Chaitanya Yatras in all 33 districts for 15 days from March 17 to 29 in protest against the anti-people policies of the BJP-led NDA government. He urged all the people to participate in these programmes and make them a success.

