BJYM activists storm TSPSC office, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 40 BJYM activists stormed the TSPSC office by breaching the police barricades on Tuesday, protesting against the leakage of the question paper for the written exam held recently, for the recruitment of assistant engineers. They were all arrested and taken to various police stations.

Around 15 policemen deployed outside the TSPSC office were caught unawares as the activists breached the barricades. They couldn’t do much to prevent the protestors from entering the building. They climbed the gate, damaged the signboard of the Commission and jumped inside the premises. The activists continued demanding the sacking of TSPSC Chairman B Janardhan Reddy and the reconstitution of the Commission executive board.

After the BJYM workers were arrested, suddenly a small group of Youth Congress activists came from Gandhi Bhavan and made a token protest there, before being taken away by the police. The student unions affiliated to Communist parties were conspicuous by their absence. The police personnel who had a tough time clearing the premises of the activists, observed utmost restraint while dealing with the protesters. A heavy police deployment was made at the TSPSC office later.

