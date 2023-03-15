Congress, BJP on same page in TSPSC paper leak case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing outrage at the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak, the two main opposition parties in the state on Tuesday demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge into the matter.

While TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, speaking at Mogupal in Nizamabad district, alleged that the TSPSC has become a rehabilitation centre for ruling party leaders, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay termed the BRS government as “a leakage and package government” which was damaging the prospects of the unemployed in the election year. Sanjay went a step further, alleging that question papers of all recruitment exams, including the Group-I prelims, were leaked.

While Sanjay sought reconstitution of the TSPSC and intervention of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan into the issue, Revanth alleged that the BRS government was completely in the dark about the leak of question papers of the exam conducted for recruitment of engineers in various departments. The TPCC chief alleged that every exam conducted by the TSPSC in the past eight years reeked of corruption and this flew in the face of the commitment made by the ruling party during Telangana movement to conduct job tests in a transparent manner.

In Hyderabad, Sanjay released the OMR sheet of P Praveen Kumar, the personal assistant of TSPSC secretary who is the main accused in the paper leakage case. Questioning how Praveen could secure 103 marks in the Group-I preliminary exam, Sanjay demanded to know why the exam was held in the afternoon at the centre where Praveen took the exam, when it was held in the morning in all other centres.

