Home States Telangana

'Race for Seven', awareness programmes  to mark International Rare Diseases Day

The event is open to the general public, with rare disease patients and their families participating.

Published: 15th March 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

WALKING

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To commemorate World Rare Disease Day, the Organisation for Rare Diseases India will hold the 8th edition of ‘Race for Seven’ on Sunday. The event’s objective is to raise awareness of the need for preventative measures to contain rare diseases such as consanguineous marriages, prenatal tests, and informed decisions about childbirth.

Race for Seven, a seven-kilometre walk, symbolises the 7,000 known rare diseases, the average of seven years it takes to diagnose a rare disease, and the estimated 70 million rare disease patients in India. The event is open to the general public, with rare disease patients and their families participating. The event will be held in Hyderabad and 12 other cities.

Prasanna Kumar Shirol, co-founder and Executive Director of ORDI, stated, “There is a need to address many challenges that this patient community faces, such as complete care and support for all Rare Diseases, Local Drug Development, and Insurance Coverage. It’s time that all state governments come forward and take the initiative to join hands with the central Government and extend support from their side.”

Although the Centre provides one-time financial support of up to Rs 50 lakhs through the national policy for Rare diseases, the amount is not enough to cover the expensive treatment of rare diseases.“Raising awareness about rare diseases is essential since these diseases are often so rare that they can be difficult to diagnose,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Rare Disease Day Race for Seven
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp