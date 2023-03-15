Home States Telangana

Storm over paper leak: Decision on TSPSC exams cancellation likely today

TSPSC has neither confirmed nor denied the possibility of leakage in the Group 1 preliminary examination.

Published: 15th March 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists attempt to lay siege to the TSPSC office in Hyderabad by breaching the police barricades on Tuesday | RVK Rao

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists attempt to lay siege to the TSPSC office in Hyderabad by breaching the police barricades on Tuesday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman Dr B Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday stated that confidential information, namely the question papers, had been leaked by insiders who illegally accessed the internet protocol and passwords. He said a decision to cancel the recruitment examination held on March 5 for the positions of Assistant Engineers (AE), Municipal Assistant Engineers, Technical Officers and Junior Technical Officers in various engineering departments would be made after receiving a report from investigating authorities and legal opinion. Sources said the decision regarding the cancellation of recruitment exams is likely to be taken on Wednesday.

The Group 1 recruitment’s preliminary examination conducted by the TSPSC has come under scrutiny after the paper leakage scandal involving Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, who secured 103 marks out of a total of 150 marks. TSPSC has neither confirmed nor denied the possibility of leakage in the Group 1 preliminary examination.

Speaking to TNIE, Janardhan Reddy, who is a retired IAS officer, said, “It is too early to arrive at any conclusion. We have asked the police to investigate the matter. The forensic audit of the digital devices seized from the possession of the accused will provide more information. Without a proper inquiry, we cannot admit or dispute anything. Let us wait for some time.”

Praveen Kumar’s Group 1 Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet was widely circulated on social media platforms, revealing that he had incorrectly circled the test booklet number, resulting in his disqualification. Despite this, he managed to score 103 marks, which was one of the top scores in the preliminary exam. When asked about the security of the question papers, Janardhan Reddy stated that he could not disclose confidential information that may potentially lead to a security breach.

“We assure complete confidentiality to job aspirants and advise them to focus on their preparation without getting carried away by rumours or fake news. We are closely monitoring the situation and reevaluating our entire system. In addition, we have consulted with cyber security experts to identify any vulnerabilities and are committed to implementing robust software and hardware mechanisms to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” he said.

Addressing a press conference later in the day, Janardhan Reddy expressed anguish over the unfortunate incident and the rumours that were making rounds on social media platforms. He categorically rejected the allegations of his family members appearing for the exam. “My daughter didn’t write the exam as is being wrongly circulated (in social media),” he clarified.

He explained that the TSPSC was the first to act on the tip-off regarding the paper leakage, and promptly requested multiple government bodies, including the police, to investigate the matter. As a precautionary measure, the Town Planning and Building Overseer (TPBO) recruitment examination which was scheduled for March 12 was also postponed.

He also highlighted that the TSPSC introduced multiple jumbling of question papers and sequence of answers for the first time in the country in the Group-1 preliminary exam held on October 16. This was done to ensure transparency in the examination, which was attended by around 2.8 lakh candidates.

SIT CCS to investigate

Hyderabad CP CV Anand has transferred the case related to the recruitment examination question paper leakage from the Begum Bazaar police station to the Special Investigation Team, Central Crime Station, under Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) AR Srinivas. The transfer is effective immediately. The police have arrested nine individuals in connection with the case, and they have been remanded to judicial custody. The SIT CCS is expected to seek custody of all the accused persons for further investigation.

Leaked question paper details

The question paper for recruitment of Assistant Engineer (AE), Municipal AE, Technical Officer and Junior Technical Officers in various engineering departments were leaked.
The notification was meant to fill 837 vacancies. As many as 74,478 applied, of which 68,257 candidates downloaded the hall tickets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSPSC Dr B Janardhan Reddy leaked question papers
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp