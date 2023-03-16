4.8 lakh students to take Intermediate Public Examination on Day 1 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) on Wednesday saw the participation of 4.82 lakh first-year students. Specifically, the candidates sat for paper-1 of the second language on the first day of IPE. Of the total 5,05,625 registered candidates, 4,82,427 appeared for the exam, indicating that 4.58 per cent of the students were absent.

A circular released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) said observers were sent to Nizamabad, Warangal, Nalgonda, Khammam and Mahbubnagar Districts to the examination centres. They stated that the examination had been conducted smoothly and peacefully without any untoward incidents.

