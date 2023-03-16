Home States Telangana

BJP-BRS nexus in Telangana has been clearly exposed: State Congress chief Revanth

The MPs began their march from Parliament but were prevented from proceeding further by the police at Vijay Chowk.

Published: 16th March 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Wondered how MLC K Kavitha could speak about women’s reservation while filing a petition in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the ED to continue questioning her in the Delhi liquor scam at her residence because she was a woman, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the pink party MLC was facing the heat from the ED only because BJP and BRS leaders developed differences over sharing the loot in the case.

“When the ED harassed AICC leader Sonia Gandhi when she was infected with Covid-19 Kavitha did not react. In fact, the BRS supported the ED in Parliament. For nine years, the BRS supported the BJP-led government at the Centre in all issues,” Revanth reminded.

“The nexus between BJP and BRS has been glaringly exposed due to the Adani issue,” the TPCC chief said, echoing the demand by the Congress and other Opposition parties that a Centre constitute a JPC to probe the issue.  He said that under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, 18 Opposition MPs decided to submit a representation to the ED director, urging him to inquire into Adani’s financial affairs following the Hindenburg Research report.

The MPs began their march from Parliament but were prevented from proceeding further by the police at Vijay Chowk.“Adani is Pradhani, Pradhani is Adani. They are synonymous with the BJP’s “Double Engine Sarkar” slogan,” the TPCC chief said.

