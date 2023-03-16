Congress wants JPC to probe Hindenberg allegations on Adani issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani group by the Hindenburg report, the Congress on Wednesday took out a massive rally from Gandhi Bhavan to Raj Bhavan raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, a large number of police personnel blocked the roads leading to the Raj Bhavan and arrested the Congress leaders and cadres at Khairatabad.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC secretary Rohit Choudhary, MLA Dansari Anasuya, former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former MPs V Hanumantha Rao, and Anjani Kumar, Mettu Saikumar and other senior leaders participated in the rally.

Speaking to the media, Vikramarka said that the Hindenburg report has revealed how Adani manipulated figures to do business and take over competitors. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been preventing the arrest of Adani for causing huge losses to investors. Vikramarka also sought to know why the Prime Minister was silent on the allegations against Adani. He added that Congress is fighting to protect the country’s assets from being handed over to crony capitalists.

“The days to chase away the BJP which is looting the country to hand it over to crony capitalists are coming. The fight against corruption cannot be stopped by arrests and police repression. We will not rest until justice is delivered to the common man,” Vikramarka said.

Rebuking BJP leaders for demanding Rahul Gandhi apologise for his comments in London that democracy in India is in danger, Anasuya questioned how BJP’s demand was even justified. She asked whether Rahul Gandhi raising questions on corruption amounts to a breach of the prestige of the Government of India.

The Congress leaders were arrested and shifted to different police stations.

