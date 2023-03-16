Four latecomers denied entry to intermediate exams, students blame RTC bus in Telangana

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/ SURYAPET: As many as four students, appearing for intermediate first-year final examinations, from Karimnagar and Jagtial districts were not allowed to enter their respective examination centres as they arrived late, on Wednesday. A few students belonging to private colleges in Jagtial argued that they could not reach the venue on time as RTC buses arrived late.

While Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) authorities assured that they would talk with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) officials to ensure that there are no delays, they also urged candidates to make proper arrangements and arrive at the examination centres well in advance.

Collector visits centres

Suryapet Collector S Venkat Rao, during his visit to Narayana Junior College, enquired about the facilities provided to the students and the attendance percentage. Later, he visited Sakshi Sri Junior College, where he inspected the examination centres and checked the medical camp set up on the premises.According to District Intermediate Educational Officer J Krishnaiah, out of 8,973 first-year registered students, 8,262 were present.

