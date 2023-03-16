I-T searches at NGO Bala Vikasa offices over 'FCRA violations’ in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Income Tax (I-T) Department on Wednesday carried out searches in the offices of Bala Vikasa, a well-known NGO, at Bolarum, Ghatkesar, Keesara, Somajiguda and Warangal over suspicion of violation of I-T and Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) rules.

Teams of I-T sleuths also conducted searches at the residences of the NGO’s directors and executive directors in Hyderabad and Warangal. According to sources, the searches were conducted following reports of the diversion of funds meant to carry out social service activities to “other purposes”. Bala Vikasa is an Indo-Canadian NGO that works for the welfare of women and children.

Sources said that the NGO has received aid worth about Rs 400 crore for rural development, community-driven development, social activities and responsible businesses in Telangana. The I-T sleuths suspect transactions were made to other platforms from the NGO and sought clarifications on this.

To continue today

I-T sources said that several complaints were received that the NGO had allegedly received funds in violation of the FCRA rules. They said that the NGO’s director, Singireddy Shoury Reddy, and others, have been asked to give their account details and employee details. According to sources, the searches, which continued till late evening, are expected to continue on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao condemned the searches, alleging that the BJP-led Union government was targeting Christian organisations to curb their service activities.He described the searches as a “shameful act” as Bala Vikasa has helped lakhs of people in the State.

Centre targeting Christian organizations: Min

