Opposition suspects bid by Telangana govt to dilute TSPSC question paper leak case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the State government of handing over the TSPSC question paper leak case to a special investigation team (SIT) with the sole intention of diluting the case, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday said that cases assigned to the SIT like the gangster Nayeem case, Tollywood drugs case and data theft case have not seen any headway being made.

He also condemned the arrest of BJYM activists protested against the question paper leak and demanded their release. Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy demanded a CBI inquiry into the TSPSC paper leak. He alleged that some BRS leaders were involved in the leak. Jeevan Reddy claimed that the SIT was controlled by the State government hence an inquiry by the CBI was necessary.

BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar sought to know from TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy how could the Commission create a password that was vulnerable to hacking when the future of 30 lakh youths depended on it. He demanded the cancellation of all the exams conducted during Janardhan Reddy’s stint as TSPSC chairman.

HYDERABAD: Accusing the State government of handing over the TSPSC question paper leak case to a special investigation team (SIT) with the sole intention of diluting the case, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday said that cases assigned to the SIT like the gangster Nayeem case, Tollywood drugs case and data theft case have not seen any headway being made. He also condemned the arrest of BJYM activists protested against the question paper leak and demanded their release. Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy demanded a CBI inquiry into the TSPSC paper leak. He alleged that some BRS leaders were involved in the leak. Jeevan Reddy claimed that the SIT was controlled by the State government hence an inquiry by the CBI was necessary. BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar sought to know from TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy how could the Commission create a password that was vulnerable to hacking when the future of 30 lakh youths depended on it. He demanded the cancellation of all the exams conducted during Janardhan Reddy’s stint as TSPSC chairman.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });