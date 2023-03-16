Home States Telangana

Opposition suspects bid by Telangana govt to dilute TSPSC question paper leak case

Jeevan Reddy claimed that the SIT was controlled by the State government hence an inquiry by the CBI was necessary.

Published: 16th March 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the State government of handing over the TSPSC question paper leak case to a special investigation team (SIT) with the sole intention of diluting the case, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday said that cases assigned to the SIT like the gangster Nayeem case, Tollywood drugs case and data theft case have not seen any headway being made.

He also condemned the arrest of BJYM activists protested against the question paper leak and demanded their release. Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy demanded a CBI inquiry into the TSPSC paper leak. He alleged that some BRS leaders were involved in the leak. Jeevan Reddy claimed that the SIT was controlled by the State government hence an inquiry by the CBI was necessary.

BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar sought to know from TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy how could the Commission create a password that was vulnerable to hacking when the future of 30 lakh youths depended on it. He demanded the cancellation of all the exams conducted during Janardhan Reddy’s stint as TSPSC chairman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSPSC question paper leak case Bandi Sanjay
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp