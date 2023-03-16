Home States Telangana

Paper leak: TSPSC scraps March 5 engineers exam in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday scrapped the examination conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers, Municipal Assistant Engineers, Technical Officers and Junior Technical Officers in various engineering departments held on March 5, owing to the question paper leak. This is the first incident of TSPSC question paper leak after the formation of Telangana State.

In a statement on Wednesday night, TSPSC said, “Commission after careful examination of FIR No: 95/2023 dated 14/03/2023 registered by the Central Crime Station, Hyderabad with regard to the leakage of question papers, has decided to cancel the examination held on 05/03/2023. A fresh date for conducting the examination will be announced later.”

The exam was conducted in the State for filling 837 vacancies and 54,917 candidates had taken the test. The exam comprised General Studies, General Abilities and the subject concerned.

It may be recalled that the postponement of the Town Planning and Building Overseer (TPBO) recruitment test on March 11 by TSPSC suspecting hacking of its website had led to the discovery of a question paper leak for the engineers’ recruitment test held on March 5.  TSPSC on March 12 came to the conclusion that Assistant Section Officer Pulidindi Praveen Kumar had leaked the question papers at the behest of his female friend Renuka.

Subsequently, TSPSC had lodged a police complaint leading to the arrest of nine persons including Praveen, Renuka and an outsourced network assistant.While the initial suspicion was that the accused Praveen leaked the TPBO paper, the probe revealed that they had actually leaked the question papers pertaining to the recruitment of 837 posts of engineers.

