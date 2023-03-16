Home States Telangana

SIT begins probe into TSPSC paper leak case in Telangana

A police officer said a thorough investigation can be commenced after a detailed study of the procedures that are run in the ‘confidential room’.

Published: 16th March 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) began investigating the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) recruitment exams question paper leak case on Wednesday. The investigators have registered a case based on the FIR initially registered with the Begum Bazar police station and are seeking police custody of the nine accused persons.

SIT members, led by Investigating Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Venkateshwarlu, along with cyber sleuths visited the TSPSC office in Nampally on Wednesday and inspected the ‘confidential room’. They also quizzed the room in charge, Shankar Laxmi, regarding the means to gain access to the room and the people who have security clearance to access it, among other things. They also collected the IP addresses, server details and credentials of the three seized laptops and one desktop.

A police officer said a thorough investigation can be commenced after a detailed study of the procedures that are run in the ‘confidential room’.Two Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) officers and two inspectors are assisting the IO with the case. A senior police officer said the SIT will focus on FSL reports and other technical evidence to crack the case.

While the remand report by Begum Bazar police had already indicated that monetary gains was the motive behind the offence, the SIT will also look into other angles and see if the two main accused — Pulidindi Praveen Kumar and Alta Raja Shekar — who are also TSPSC employees colluded with other offenders. While there are also rumours that Praveen allegedly misbehaved with the women, who appeared for re-correction, the police stated that they will investigate whether he leaked any information previously.

Sec 144 on TSPSC premises

In the wake of the recent protests and attempts to lay siege to the TSPSC office, the Hyderabad City Commissionerate imposed Section 144 CrPC on the office premises in Nampally. There should be no gathering consisting more than four individuals and no protests or rallies are allowed on the premises, the order read.

