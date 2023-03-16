Teachers’ MLC poll: All set for counting of votes in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The counting of votes for the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ Constituency MLC election is scheduled to take place on Thursday morning at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium amid tight security arrangements. The result will be declared in the afternoon of the same day.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Vikas Raj, inspected the arrangements for the counting process at the Saroornagar Stadium on Wednesday, ensuring that all measures were in place for a smooth and fair counting process. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Thursday and will continue until all the polled ballots are counted. The counting may take place in three shifts. Seating arrangements for counting staff have been made, and parking facilities have been set up at the counting centre.

Vikas Raj has been closely monitoring the election process, scrutinizing every detail from security arrangements to the technology being used to ensure that there were no glitches during the counting. The CEO took a keen interest in the various aspects of the process and interacted with the officials responsible for the counting process.

The polling was held on March 13, with about 29,720 voters enrolled in nine districts in the constituency. The poll percentage recorded was 90.40 per cent. The contest is between 21 candidates, including 16 independents. The candidates include former MLC K Janardhan Reddy, State United Teachers’ Federation candidate P Manik Reddy, PRTU former general secretary Chennakeshav Reddy, and AVN Reddy who contested on behalf of the BJP-affiliated teachers’ union.

HYDERABAD: The counting of votes for the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ Constituency MLC election is scheduled to take place on Thursday morning at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium amid tight security arrangements. The result will be declared in the afternoon of the same day. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Vikas Raj, inspected the arrangements for the counting process at the Saroornagar Stadium on Wednesday, ensuring that all measures were in place for a smooth and fair counting process. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Thursday and will continue until all the polled ballots are counted. The counting may take place in three shifts. Seating arrangements for counting staff have been made, and parking facilities have been set up at the counting centre. Vikas Raj has been closely monitoring the election process, scrutinizing every detail from security arrangements to the technology being used to ensure that there were no glitches during the counting. The CEO took a keen interest in the various aspects of the process and interacted with the officials responsible for the counting process.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The polling was held on March 13, with about 29,720 voters enrolled in nine districts in the constituency. The poll percentage recorded was 90.40 per cent. The contest is between 21 candidates, including 16 independents. The candidates include former MLC K Janardhan Reddy, State United Teachers’ Federation candidate P Manik Reddy, PRTU former general secretary Chennakeshav Reddy, and AVN Reddy who contested on behalf of the BJP-affiliated teachers’ union.