Telangana BJP chief hand behind question paper leak: BRS leader Dasoju

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Wednesday alleged that the TSPSC question paper leak was a ‘conspiracy’ hatched by the BJP under its state president Bandi Sanjay. Speaking to reporters here, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan said that they had evidence to substantiate the allegation.

Sravan alleged that the BJP has run out of steam due to its internal differences and hatched a conspiracy to damage the reputation of the BRS government. Rajasekhar Reddy, the accused in the question paper leak case, was a social media warrior of BJP and hails from Tatipalli in Jagtial in Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Bandi Sanjay, Sravan said.

He alleged that Rajasekhar Reddy was a BJP activist and posted messages in favour of BJP along with the photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.The BRS leader recalled that the TSPSC, since 2014, filled up 1.35 lakh jobs and there were no paper leaks. “As many as 13 Service Commissions visited the State to follow the model of TSPSC. The paper was leaked now, as the BJP conspired against the government,” Sravan said, pointing to a recent statement by Sanjay that the BRS government was alienating the youth from BJP by issuing job notifications. “There is a secret agenda of the BJP behind the paper leak. Sanjay has to reply,” Sravan demanded.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan after welcoming several people from Kurnool and Nandyal from AP into the BRS fold, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy alleged that the two main political parties in Andhra Pradesh focused mainly on caste-based politics and ignored the development of the State.

“The caste in power target the other caste in AP. Instead of indulging in caste-based politics, the two parties might have concentrated on the welfare and development of the people,” he said.“BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is committed to the development of AP. Even during the separate Telangana movement, Rao never spoke against Andhra people,” Prasanth Reddy claimed.“Singapore with a small coastline witnessed rapid development while AP, with a huge coastline, could not achieve much progress,” Prasanth Reddy said.

