TSPSC paper leak case: Outsourced staffer gave password to accused

JAGTIAL: An accused in the TSPSC paper leak case, Atla Rajasekhar Reddy, who is an outsourced employee of the TSPSC, hails from Thatipalli in the Jagtial district.

When his name was figured as A2 in the remand case diary, his village was shocked at the development. The charge against him was that he had revealed the password to Praveen who is Accused No.1. Villagers claim Alta was used as the fall guy in the theft by Praveen.

They say that he is innocent and may have come under Praveen’s influence. Meanwhile, Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu said that the government should be held responsible for the leak. “The government should order a probe with a sitting HC judge,” he said.

