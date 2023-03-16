Home States Telangana

TSRTC set to deliver talambralu at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadachalam

The booking poster of Bhadradri Sri Sitaramula Kalyana talambralu was unveiled by TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar.

Published: 16th March 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam

Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be providing talambralu (sacred rice) to devotees for the Sri Sitaram Kalyanotsavam at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadachalam, which will take place on March 30 during the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami. To register, devotees must pay Rs 116 and provide their details at the TSRTC cargo parcel centres.

The booking poster of Bhadradri Sri Sitaramula Kalyana talambralu was unveiled by TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar. “This talambralu is very special and last year, they were given to around 89,000 devotees, earning Rs 71 lakh in the process,” he said.

Devotees can book talambralu at all TSRTC cargo parcel counters in the State. Those interested in availing these services should contact the TSRTC Logistics Department at the phone numbers 9177683134, 7382924900, and 9154680020.  Sajjannar said TSRTC’s marketing executives will also receive orders from devotees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC Bhadachalam talambralu
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp