TSRTC set to deliver talambralu at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadachalam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be providing talambralu (sacred rice) to devotees for the Sri Sitaram Kalyanotsavam at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadachalam, which will take place on March 30 during the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami. To register, devotees must pay Rs 116 and provide their details at the TSRTC cargo parcel centres.

The booking poster of Bhadradri Sri Sitaramula Kalyana talambralu was unveiled by TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar. “This talambralu is very special and last year, they were given to around 89,000 devotees, earning Rs 71 lakh in the process,” he said.

Devotees can book talambralu at all TSRTC cargo parcel counters in the State. Those interested in availing these services should contact the TSRTC Logistics Department at the phone numbers 9177683134, 7382924900, and 9154680020. Sajjannar said TSRTC’s marketing executives will also receive orders from devotees.

