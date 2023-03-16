Home States Telangana

US Consulate to commence operations at Nanakramguda facility in Hyderabad

During its 14 years at Paigah Palace, the consulate approved more than 16 lakh visas and processed 42,511 US citizenship services.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The regular operations of the US Consulate General Hyderabad at Paigah Palace officially ended on Wednesday, and it will reopen at its new facility in Nanakramguda at 8:30 am on Monday.Jennifer Larson, the Consul General in Hyderabad, announced on Twitter, “Today we lowered the US flag at Paigah Palace for the last time. It’s been an amazing 14 years here, and we’re excited to open a new chapter in the US-India partnership at our new facility in Nanakramguda.”

During its 14 years at Paigah Palace, the consulate approved more than 16 lakh visas and processed 42,511 US citizenship services.Officials stated, “As we move into our new home in Nanakramguda, we look forward to surpassing those numbers as we increase consular staffing in the months and years to come.”

The United States has invested $340 million in the state-of-the-art consulate building in Hyderabad, which represents a tangible commitment to growing the US-India Strategic Partnership.The consulate ceased its current operations at Paigah Palace on March 15 at 12:00 pm and will be closed to the public until 8:30 am on March 20.

