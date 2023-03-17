Home States Telangana

BRS MPs press for debate on Adani issue

When both Houses of Parliament were adjourned, BRS MPs K Keshava Rao, Nageswara Rao and others staged a dharna outside.

Published: 17th March 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Adani Group, Adani, Gautam Adani, Adani Hindenburg

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing their demand for a debate on the allegations levelled against the Adani group, BRS MPs stalled proceedings in the Lok Sabha for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. BRS leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao issued notice for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, which was rejected by the Speaker. Later, the BRS MPs, along with other members staged a protest in the House and displayed placards.

When both Houses of Parliament were adjourned, BRS MPs K Keshava Rao, Nageswara Rao and others staged a dharna outside.“Why is the Union government not allowing a debate on the Adani issue and why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi not responding to questions raised by the Opposition parties?” the BRS MPs asked.

Notifying Highways

Meanwhile, in reply to a question raised by Nama Nageswara Rao in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the Ministry keeps on receiving proposals from various State governments/UTs for declaration/upgradation of State roads, including State Highways as new National Highways.

Tourism Projects

Replying to a question raised by B Parthasaradhi Reddy on Telangana tourism projects, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre approved Rs 36.73 crore in 2020-21 for the development of Jogulamba Devi temple in Alampur under ‘National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)’ programme and so far released Rs 13.76 crore.

Kishan Reddy said the Centre also approved Rs 41.38 crore for the development of pilgrimage infrastructure at Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and Rs 62 crore for the development of the pilgrimage and heritage tourism infrastructure at Rudreshwar (Ramappa) Temple, Mulugu under PRASHAD.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani group Lok Sabha BRS MPs
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp