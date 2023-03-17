BRS MPs press for debate on Adani issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing their demand for a debate on the allegations levelled against the Adani group, BRS MPs stalled proceedings in the Lok Sabha for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. BRS leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao issued notice for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, which was rejected by the Speaker. Later, the BRS MPs, along with other members staged a protest in the House and displayed placards.

When both Houses of Parliament were adjourned, BRS MPs K Keshava Rao, Nageswara Rao and others staged a dharna outside.“Why is the Union government not allowing a debate on the Adani issue and why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi not responding to questions raised by the Opposition parties?” the BRS MPs asked.

Notifying Highways

Meanwhile, in reply to a question raised by Nama Nageswara Rao in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the Ministry keeps on receiving proposals from various State governments/UTs for declaration/upgradation of State roads, including State Highways as new National Highways.

Tourism Projects

Replying to a question raised by B Parthasaradhi Reddy on Telangana tourism projects, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre approved Rs 36.73 crore in 2020-21 for the development of Jogulamba Devi temple in Alampur under ‘National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)’ programme and so far released Rs 13.76 crore.

Kishan Reddy said the Centre also approved Rs 41.38 crore for the development of pilgrimage infrastructure at Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and Rs 62 crore for the development of the pilgrimage and heritage tourism infrastructure at Rudreshwar (Ramappa) Temple, Mulugu under PRASHAD.

