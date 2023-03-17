Centre asks Telangana to curb Covid-19 spread

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Telangana witnessed a spike in weekly Covid-19 cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) directed the State government to examine the situation at the micro level and initiate measures to curb the spread of infection. The State reported 267 cases in the week ending on March 15 as against 132 reported in the week ending on March 8 with a 0.31% increase in positivity rate.

In a letter to Telangana Health Secretary SAM Rizvi, MOHFW Secretary Rajesh Bushan said: “It is advised that State should examine the situation of Covid-19 at the micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementing measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19. It is essential that the State maintains a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control the emerging spread of infection.”

The Centre has also asked the State to maintain focus on the implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19, ensuring effective compliance with various advisories issued by the ministry. The five-fold strategy, Test-track-treat-vaccination should be followed, it said.

The Centre also asked the State to launch adequate and proactive testing as per the guidelines and to monitor new and emerging clusters of the virus. Influenza-like illness and cases of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) should also need to be monitored in all health facilities or through dedicated fever clinics on a regular basis. It will help in detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection, it added.

The State also needs to proactively promote booster doses for all eligible beneficiaries. Appropriate Covid behaviour needs to be followed by the people, especially in enclosed and crowded spaces.

