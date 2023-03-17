Foxconn likely to make Apple AirPods in Telangana

Sunny Baski By

HYDERABAD: One of the largest electronics manufacturers in the world, Foxconn is likely to manufacture Apple AirPods in Telangana with an investment of $200 million. However, in absence of any official confirmation from Foxconn, officials are reluctant to verify it.

It was learnt that Foxconn, also known as the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd, is planning to commence the construction of this manufacturing unit in Telangana this year and start production in 2024. This unit in Telangana is part of the firm’s plan to ramp up investment outside China, thereby reducing its dependency on its neighbouring country for production.

On March 2, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Foxconn chairman Young Liu discussed the firm’s investment plans in Telangana. The chairman also confirmed that Foxconn is committed to setting up a manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan.

Foxconn manufactures electronic products for American electronics firms, Apple, such as the iPad, iPhone and iPod. However, AirPods is manufactured by Chinese suppliers.

‘Nothing final yet’

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has not received any information on the type of facility that would be set up in Hyderabad. During Liu’s visit, he revealed that they want to have six different projects in India, but hadn’t finalised anything at that time, officials said.

Speaking to TNIE, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT, Electronics & Industries), said the news of Foxconn setting up an AirPods manufacturing unit in Telangana is just speculation and reiterated that they cannot comment on anything unless there is official confirmation from Foxconn. “The company is looking at two locations, Kongara Kalan and Dundigul, for a manufacturing unit in Telangana,” he informed.

As per a report by Reuters, the deal would see Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and assembler of around 70 per cent of all iPhones, become an AirPods supplier for the first time. The decision to set up production in India was requested by Apple, the report added.

