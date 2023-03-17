Home States Telangana

Hailstorms lash parts of Telangana, 3 killed in lightning

The weather conditions weree attributed to the trough from Bangladesh and neighbourhood to north coastal Andhra Pradesh across Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha.

Published: 17th March 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Sudden downpour brought the temperature down in Hyderabad on Thursday | vinay madapu

Sudden downpour brought the temperature down in Hyderabad on Thursday | vinay madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/SANGAREDDY/KARIMNAGAR: Even as unseasonal rains lashed several parts of the State, including the capital city of Hyderabad, bringing normal life to a standstill, hailstorm accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds hit parts of Kohir, Zaheerabad and Vikarabad on Thursday.

In Palamuru region, three persons died after being struck by lightning at three different places. Vanguru Lakshmi, a resident of Chityal village in Wanaparthy district, went to Penchikalpadu village of Pebbair mandal along with her husband and son to graze sheep. At around 3 pm, lightening struck, killing her on the spot.

Two women caught in heavy rain
in Karimnagar;

In Lingasanipally village of Bijinapally mandal in Nagarkurnool district, another shepherd Balakrishna died after being struck by lightning. A farmer died in a similar incident in Aragidda village of Ghattu mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Heavy rains were reported in several parts of the erstwhile Medak district. Along with Kohir, Zaheerabad also received heavy rainfall. Following the hailstorm, many netizens took to the social media and posted pictures of them enjoying ‘Switzerland or Kashmir like’ weather.

On the negative side, sugarcane, sorghum and maize crops were damaged in Bilalpur, Badampeta, Maniyarpally and other villages in Kohir mandal. Several mango plantations were also affected by the heavy rains.

In Hyderabad, moderate to heavy rainfall resulted in traffic jams. Shankarpalle witnessed the highest rainfall of 4.6 cm, followed by Rajendranagar (4.3 cm) and Kangal in Nalgonda (4.3 cm). Vehicular traffic came to a standstill in areas like Punjagutta Junction, Paradise Circle, Khairatabad and Ameerpet in the evening hours. Karimnagar, Huzurabad and surrounding areas also witnessed  heavy rains. In Karimnagar city, heavy downpour resulted in several roads getting waterlogged, resulting in traffic jams. Electricity supply was cut off for about an hour in the city to prevent any untoward incidents.

More rains predicted

The weather conditions weree attributed to the trough from Bangladesh and neighbourhood to north coastal Andhra Pradesh across Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. Under its influence, heavy rainfall accompanied by heavy winds, thunder and hailstorm, is expected to continue in the State in the next two days.

According to IMD, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sircilla, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Nagarkurnool on Friday.

CM’s directive

On CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Rythu Bandhu Samithi chief Palla Rajeshwar Reddy will visit affected villages on Friday and inspect the severity of crop loss.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
unseasonal rains Hyderabad Telangana
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp