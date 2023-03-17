Hailstorms lash parts of Telangana, 3 killed in lightning

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/SANGAREDDY/KARIMNAGAR: Even as unseasonal rains lashed several parts of the State, including the capital city of Hyderabad, bringing normal life to a standstill, hailstorm accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds hit parts of Kohir, Zaheerabad and Vikarabad on Thursday.

In Palamuru region, three persons died after being struck by lightning at three different places. Vanguru Lakshmi, a resident of Chityal village in Wanaparthy district, went to Penchikalpadu village of Pebbair mandal along with her husband and son to graze sheep. At around 3 pm, lightening struck, killing her on the spot.

Two women caught in heavy rain

in Karimnagar;

In Lingasanipally village of Bijinapally mandal in Nagarkurnool district, another shepherd Balakrishna died after being struck by lightning. A farmer died in a similar incident in Aragidda village of Ghattu mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Heavy rains were reported in several parts of the erstwhile Medak district. Along with Kohir, Zaheerabad also received heavy rainfall. Following the hailstorm, many netizens took to the social media and posted pictures of them enjoying ‘Switzerland or Kashmir like’ weather.

On the negative side, sugarcane, sorghum and maize crops were damaged in Bilalpur, Badampeta, Maniyarpally and other villages in Kohir mandal. Several mango plantations were also affected by the heavy rains.

In Hyderabad, moderate to heavy rainfall resulted in traffic jams. Shankarpalle witnessed the highest rainfall of 4.6 cm, followed by Rajendranagar (4.3 cm) and Kangal in Nalgonda (4.3 cm). Vehicular traffic came to a standstill in areas like Punjagutta Junction, Paradise Circle, Khairatabad and Ameerpet in the evening hours. Karimnagar, Huzurabad and surrounding areas also witnessed heavy rains. In Karimnagar city, heavy downpour resulted in several roads getting waterlogged, resulting in traffic jams. Electricity supply was cut off for about an hour in the city to prevent any untoward incidents.

More rains predicted

The weather conditions weree attributed to the trough from Bangladesh and neighbourhood to north coastal Andhra Pradesh across Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. Under its influence, heavy rainfall accompanied by heavy winds, thunder and hailstorm, is expected to continue in the State in the next two days.

According to IMD, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sircilla, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Nagarkurnool on Friday.

CM’s directive

On CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Rythu Bandhu Samithi chief Palla Rajeshwar Reddy will visit affected villages on Friday and inspect the severity of crop loss.

HYDERABAD/SANGAREDDY/KARIMNAGAR: Even as unseasonal rains lashed several parts of the State, including the capital city of Hyderabad, bringing normal life to a standstill, hailstorm accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds hit parts of Kohir, Zaheerabad and Vikarabad on Thursday. In Palamuru region, three persons died after being struck by lightning at three different places. Vanguru Lakshmi, a resident of Chityal village in Wanaparthy district, went to Penchikalpadu village of Pebbair mandal along with her husband and son to graze sheep. At around 3 pm, lightening struck, killing her on the spot. Two women caught in heavy rain in Karimnagar;In Lingasanipally village of Bijinapally mandal in Nagarkurnool district, another shepherd Balakrishna died after being struck by lightning. A farmer died in a similar incident in Aragidda village of Ghattu mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Heavy rains were reported in several parts of the erstwhile Medak district. Along with Kohir, Zaheerabad also received heavy rainfall. Following the hailstorm, many netizens took to the social media and posted pictures of them enjoying ‘Switzerland or Kashmir like’ weather. On the negative side, sugarcane, sorghum and maize crops were damaged in Bilalpur, Badampeta, Maniyarpally and other villages in Kohir mandal. Several mango plantations were also affected by the heavy rains. In Hyderabad, moderate to heavy rainfall resulted in traffic jams. Shankarpalle witnessed the highest rainfall of 4.6 cm, followed by Rajendranagar (4.3 cm) and Kangal in Nalgonda (4.3 cm). Vehicular traffic came to a standstill in areas like Punjagutta Junction, Paradise Circle, Khairatabad and Ameerpet in the evening hours. Karimnagar, Huzurabad and surrounding areas also witnessed heavy rains. In Karimnagar city, heavy downpour resulted in several roads getting waterlogged, resulting in traffic jams. Electricity supply was cut off for about an hour in the city to prevent any untoward incidents. More rains predicted The weather conditions weree attributed to the trough from Bangladesh and neighbourhood to north coastal Andhra Pradesh across Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. Under its influence, heavy rainfall accompanied by heavy winds, thunder and hailstorm, is expected to continue in the State in the next two days. According to IMD, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sircilla, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Nagarkurnool on Friday. CM’s directive On CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Rythu Bandhu Samithi chief Palla Rajeshwar Reddy will visit affected villages on Friday and inspect the severity of crop loss.