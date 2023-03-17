Inflation out of control in Telangana: Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday claimed that Telangana continued to top inflation charts at 8.96% for February 2023, while it was receding in other States.

“#FarmHouseCM only aim is to be Anti-poor, Anti-women, Anti-SC and Anti-Tribal. BRS’ failed governance and non-reduction of VAT in petrol and diesel is severely affecting Telangana development (sic)”, Kishan tweeted.

Kishan had written to the CM on Wednesday, urging him to expedite the land acquisition for several NH projects under “Bharatamala Pariyojana”.

