Inflation out of control in Telangana: Kishan

Kishan had written to the CM on Wednesday, urging him to expedite the land acquisition for several NH projects under “Bharatamala Pariyojana”.

Published: 17th March 2023 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday claimed that Telangana continued to top inflation charts at 8.96% for February 2023, while it was receding in other States.

“#FarmHouseCM only aim is to be Anti-poor, Anti-women, Anti-SC and Anti-Tribal. BRS’ failed governance and non-reduction of VAT in petrol and diesel is severely affecting Telangana development (sic)”, Kishan tweeted.

