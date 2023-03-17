Intermediate examinations: 2 students dies by suicide over ‘bad performance’

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/ HANAMKONDA: Allegedly upset over their poor showing in the Intermediate exams that commenced on Wednesday, two students died by suicide in separate incidents in Mancherial and Hanamkonda districts. Both of them — an 18-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl — were found dead, said the police, adding that they are looking to ascertain their motives.

One of the victims, R Shivakrishna, was found dead in his house in Bellampelli town of Mancherial district on Thursday. He had returned home from the exam centre as he was unable to write his second-year Intermediate exam paper due to severe stomach pain.

Police said his parents had dropped him at the centre before going to Mancherial. Shortly after dropping him off, they received a call from Shivakrishna informing them that he had returned home as he was unable to write the exam.

When the family returned, they found Shivakrishna's lifeless body. They alerted the police, who rushed to their house and sent the body for postmortem.

She was distressed, say cops

In another incident, Muraishetty Nagajyothi, a first-year Intermediate student, died in the hostel of the Suvidyaa Junior College in Nakalagutta on Wednesday night. She hailed from Edunuthala village in Kodakandla mandal of Jangaon district.

Even though she was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal by the hostel authorities after her classmates found her hanging, she succumbed in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police said that Nagajyothi was a science student and had performed poorly in the internal examinations. “She could have taken the extreme step because she was distressed by her academic performance,” police said. A case has been filed, and the body will be handed over to the family after autopsy.

Motive to be ascertained

Police suspect that 17-year-old Nagajyothi killed herself because she was frustrated over her performance in the exam. Police officials, in both the cases, are looking into all angles to establish the reason behind the teenagers taking the extreme step.

Suicide prevention helpline

040-66202000 & 66202001

(Call between 11 am and 9 pm)

