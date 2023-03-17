Minister Jagadish Reddy: ED breaking rules on questioning women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday alleged that ED was crossing its limits and violating rules in the name of questioning BRS MLC K Kavitha. Speaking to reporters at Suryapet, he alleged that the ED officials questioned Kavitha late in the night, without following the rules regarding quizzing a woman.

“The Modi government has proved once again that it is capable of misusing investigating agencies. The allegations levelled against Kavitha are false and politically motivated,” he alleged, adding that the BRS would give a fitting reply to the BJP in the coming days.

Assam following TS: Vinod

Stating that the BJP-ruled Assam was following the same procedure adopted by Telangana in the recruitment of lecturers, TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar wondered why Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was unable to understand the common recruitment board system.

Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav alleged that BJP activist Rajasekhar Reddy, who hails from Jagtial, was accused in the TSPSC paper leak case.

