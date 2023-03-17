MLC poll: BJP-affiliated union’s candidate in lead

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Venkata Narayana Reddy, the candidate of the BJP-affiliated teachers’ union, was leading the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ MLC constituency poll till the last reports came in. The counting began at 8 am on Thursday.

PRTU former general secretary G Chennakeshava Reddy was trailing with a margin of 1,312 votes. State United Teachers’ Federation candidate P Manik Reddy was in third place, while former MLC Katepalli Janardhan Reddy was trailing way behind. As many as 21 candidates are in the fray for the MLC poll, including 16 independent candidates. The election was necessitated as the term of the sitting MLC Janardhan Reddy was ending on March 29.

The election to the said Teachers’ Constituency was conducted on March 13. The poll percentage was recorded at 90.4% with as many as 29,720 registered voters in the nine districts including Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD: A Venkata Narayana Reddy, the candidate of the BJP-affiliated teachers’ union, was leading the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ MLC constituency poll till the last reports came in. The counting began at 8 am on Thursday. PRTU former general secretary G Chennakeshava Reddy was trailing with a margin of 1,312 votes. State United Teachers’ Federation candidate P Manik Reddy was in third place, while former MLC Katepalli Janardhan Reddy was trailing way behind. As many as 21 candidates are in the fray for the MLC poll, including 16 independent candidates. The election was necessitated as the term of the sitting MLC Janardhan Reddy was ending on March 29. The election to the said Teachers’ Constituency was conducted on March 13. The poll percentage was recorded at 90.4% with as many as 29,720 registered voters in the nine districts including Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });