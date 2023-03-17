RSS to expand activities to one lakh villages by 2024

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: RSS secretary for Telangana Kacham Ramesh on Thursday said that the organisation has set a target of expanding its activities to one lakh villages across the country by 2024, its centenary year. Presently, the RSS has branches in 42,613 places, holding 68,651 shakhas, and carries out its activities in 75,000 villages across the country.

Addressing the media at the Keshava Nilayam at Barkatpura, Ramesh gave a detailed account of the organisation’s progress, activities, and the resolutions adopted in its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) held in Panipat, Haryana earlier this week.

‘Liberation message’

Ramesh said that 22 committees were formed to educate the people of Telangana about how the State was liberated from the Nizam’s rule. “Various activities were held, including conducting 61 Yuva Sammelans which were attended by 1,14,482 students from 838 colleges, with 43,401 participants being girls. In addition, a door-to-door campaign was held, where 15,27,057 families were educated through pamphlets and books, informing them about the liberation struggle in the erstwhile Hyderabad State,” Ramesh said.

He said that plantation campaigns, water conservation and awareness programmes on the havoc being created by rampant usage of plastics were held, in addition to taking forward the RSS’ idea of creating harmonious villages. Speaking about the resolutions passed in the ABPS, Ramesh said that it was decided to encourage the youth to rebuild the nation based on the idea of ‘Swa,’ by spreading “Swadharma, Swadeshi, Swaparipalana and Swasamskruthi.”

Reaching out

He said that in Telangana, of 1,616 village clusters, shakhas were being held in 1,138 clusters, and weekly/monthly shakhas in 280 clusters. There are 1,447 basthis (one for a population of 10,000 people), among which daily shakhas were being held in 962 basthis and weekly/monthly shakhas in 113 basthis.

Ramesh said that presently, shakhas were being held in 2,874 villages, of which 497 shakhas were exclusive for employees, workers and farmers, and 2,375 were being run by students.

