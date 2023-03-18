Home States Telangana

BJP-backed union’s candidate, wins teachers’ MLC election

Published: 18th March 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

A Venkat Narayana Reddy, the candidate of the BJP-backed teachers’ union, has emerged victorious in the Mahabunagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ MLC election.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Venkat Narayana Reddy, the candidate of the BJP-backed teachers’ union, has emerged victorious in the Mahabunagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ MLC election. AVN Reddy defeated his closest rival, G Chennakeshava Reddy, who was backed by the BRS-supported PRTU, in the 20th round of counting.

On Friday, after the announcement of the result, the BJP camp was elated over the Teachers’ MLC election victory. After 21 rounds of counting, Reddy secured 13,436 votes, surpassing the required quota of 12,709 votes to win the election. The total number of valid votes cast was 25,416. Returning officer and GHMC Additional Commissioner Priyanka Ala announced that a total of 25,416 votes were polled, and a candidate needed to secure 12,709 votes to be declared the winner. “As AVN Reddy has reached the quota, he was declared the winning candidate,” she said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated AVN Reddy on his victory in a tweet. In his tweet on Friday, he said, “The result showed that the people of Telangana were fed up with the corrupt BRS government, and were looking forward to BJP government in the State under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

BJP currently doesn’t have its representation in the TS legislative council. The only BJP member who represented Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates constituency was N Ramchander Rao, who served as the MLC between 2015 and 2021.

