End of our dreams, say parents of girl killed in fire at Swapnalok complex, Hyderabad

KHAMMAM: The fire at Swapnalok complex in Hyderabad on Thursday, which claimed a total of six lives, overturned the lives of an impoverished couple in Suddapalli village of Nelakondapalli mandal, once and for all.

Kunchem Triveni, a telecaller, was the eldest daughter of Rama Rao, an autorickshaw driver, and Yellamma, a daily-wage labourer. The 22-year-old had dreamt of climbing the corporate ladder and uplifting the lives of her parents, who live in a cramped two-room shed. Unfortunately, her dreams were shattered as the fire accident claimed her life, while her younger sister, Mamata, narrowly escaped death.

Though Triveni’s parents are illiterate, they had always wished that their daughters get a good education so that they can escape the vicious cycle of poverty. Tragedy struck at an inopportune time, shattering the dreams of the entire family, Triveni’s father Rama Rao told TNIE.

He said that he was optimistic that Triveni would uplift their lives but the accident shattered all their dreams. “Never in my worst nightmares did I ever expect such a tragedy to strike my family. Triveni’s death has left us nowhere to go,” he added.

She completed her engineering from a private college in Kodad and subsequently landed a job at a private firm in Secunderabad over a year ago. Mamata and Triveni lived in a hostel in the capital city.

Apart from plans to upskill herself by learning software-related courses, the 22-year-old had plans to help her sister get employed at the same firm. A close friend of Triveni’s from her native village said she used to be constantly worried about their financial condition and think of ways to overcome it through hard work.

