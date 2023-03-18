Home States Telangana

For democracy’s sake, oust BJP: Yechury

Earlier in the day, he, along with CPI(M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and CPI State secretary Kusamaneni Sambasiva Rao, took part in the Praja Chaitanya Yatra.

Published: 18th March 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury delivering the inaugural address at the party's 4-day Kerala state conference at Marine Drive ground in Kochi on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service
CPI(M) General Secretary
Sitaram Yechury addresses
a public meeting in Warangal
on Friday

HANAMKONDA/ WARANGAL: Urging people to unseat the BJP-led Central government for the sake of democracy, CPI general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using his position to harass opposition parties across the country. Earlier in the day, he, along with CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and CPI State secretary Kusamaneni Sambasiva Rao, took part in the Praja Chaitanya Yatra.

Addressing a public meeting in Warangal, Yechury alleged that the BJP government was only focused on communal disharmony and disputes across the country while PM Modi was helping his ‘friends in the corporate sector’. The Union government was using the Central probe agencies — such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) — to arrest the activities of opposition parties, he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury Praja Chaitanya Yatra
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp