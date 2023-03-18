For democracy’s sake, oust BJP: Yechury
HANAMKONDA/ WARANGAL: Urging people to unseat the BJP-led Central government for the sake of democracy, CPI general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using his position to harass opposition parties across the country. Earlier in the day, he, along with CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and CPI State secretary Kusamaneni Sambasiva Rao, took part in the Praja Chaitanya Yatra.
Addressing a public meeting in Warangal, Yechury alleged that the BJP government was only focused on communal disharmony and disputes across the country while PM Modi was helping his ‘friends in the corporate sector’. The Union government was using the Central probe agencies — such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) — to arrest the activities of opposition parties, he claimed.