Next decade belongs to India, says Sanjiv Bajaj at CII summit

Amidst global geopolitical uncertainty and inflation, there lies opportunity for the Indian Industry.

Published: 18th March 2023 08:04 AM

Former tennis champion Sania Mirza addresses the Annual Regional Meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (Southern Region) in Hyderabad on Friday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Confederation of Indian Industry (Southern Region), as part of its Annual Regional Meeting, organised a summit on ‘South India@100: Going Beyond Boundaries’, here on Friday. While speaking at the panel discussion on ‘Indian Industry @ 100: Towards Transformation’ CII president Sanjiv Bajaj, the chairman and managing director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, said that the next decade belongs to India.

“We are as a country innovating for the world. The world is looking at India’s leadership in this area. Amidst global geopolitical uncertainty and inflation, there lies an opportunity for the Indian Industry. India can be one of the major manufacturing hub for the world,” he added.

Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII, said that CII through the India@75 Foundation and its initiatives like volunteering initiatives, functional literacy programmes, and national volunteering grid, has made efforts to give shape to the India@75 vision. “Now we are working on the vision to be developed on the parameters of economic, moral and technological leadership for India@100,” he said.

