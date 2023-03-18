Home States Telangana

Officials fail in the test of fire

No progress on proposal to bring commercial buildings below 15 metres height under Fire Services Act

Published: 18th March 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 08:11 AM

The authorities closed the Swapnalok Complex after an engineer declared the structural as unsafe on Friday; (right) Kin of one of the victims cries inconsolably

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Contrary to the assurances made in the aftermath of every major fire mishap in the city, the fact remains that the Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), a wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) falls woefully short on fulfilling its mandate with regard to fire safety aspects in commercial buildings and godowns.

After a massive fire that ravaged the Deccan Knitwear Sports Accessories complex in January this year, the State government decided to conduct fire safety audits of high-rise buildings and huge structures in Hyderabad and other cities in the State. The safety audit was to cover commercial buildings, hospitals, and schools; the exercise to be carried out at regular intervals.  

However, even after a number of fatal fire incidents in the city, the GHMC was yet to carry out a survey to check fire safety arrangements in various godowns, warehouses, timber depots, commercial establishments across the city. While many of these buildings lack adequate fire-fighting infrastructure; and in those that do, the safety equipment failed to work during crucial times due to lack of maintenance. The rules require installation of necessary equipment as per the height of buildings, including underground or overhead water static tanks, automatic sprinklers systems, first-aid hose reels, proper fire extinguishers in working condition, automatic fire detection and alarm system, alternate exit ways and others.

As non-high rise buildings, especially commercial buildings in the city are turning into death traps in the event of fire mishaps, the State government proposed bringing commercial buildings below 15 metres height under Fire Services Act.

The Disaster Response and Fire Services had sent a proposal to the State government in this regard last year, but no action has been taken so far. Many such fire accidents that were reported in twin cities were mostly in the commercial buildings less than 15 metres in height.

As per the fire services rules, fire safety related equipment should be put in place and NOC should be obtained from the department concerned for buildings over 15 metres in height. However, there is no such provision for the buildings below 15 metres height, builders are taking advantage of this and avoid installing the fire safety equipment, as there is no requirement of NOC and making such buildings as death traps in the event of fire mishaps.

Recent fire mishaps

  • Six people, including four women, died in Swapnalok complex on March 16, 2023
  • Three persons burnt alive at Deccan Knitwear Sports Shop on January 19, 2023
  • Eight people, including a woman, died in a fire in an electric bike showroom in Secunderabad on
  • September 13, 2022
  • 10 workers injured in a blaze at a private scrap godown on February 12, 2023

No fire audit yet

Even after a number of fatal fire incidents in the city, the GHMC was yet to carry out a fire audit of commercial buildings in the city

