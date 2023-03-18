Opposition protests, Bandi demands KTR’s dismissal from Cabinet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding an inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court into the TSPSC question paper leak case, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay called upon his party activists to stage protests in all district headquarters on Saturday.

On a day when all Opposition parties, including Congress, BSP and YSRTP launched a scathing attack on the State government and staged protests, Sanjay also demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dismiss IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao from the State Cabinet.

A BJP delegation led by Sanjay will be meeting Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday, seeking her intervention in the matter, so that justice could be done to the candidates affected by the exam papers leak, and also a compensation of `1 lakh to each of the candidates who have spent a huge amount of money in preparing for TSPSC exams in Hyderabad.

Bandi, Eatala arrested

On Friday afternoon, Bandi Sanjay, MLA Eatala Rajender and several BJP workers were taken into custody and sent to different police stations when they tried to move towards the TSPSC office in Nampally, after staging a protest at the Gun Park.

Earlier in the morning, Sanjay staged a sit-in protest at the BJP party office after paying his respects to Telangana martyrs at the Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park. He, along with several BJP leaders and cadre took out a rally from BJP office to Gun Park, where he, along with AVN Reddy, who won the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ MLC election, paid tributes to martyrs.

To the surprise of the police personnel stationed there, Sanjay suddenly decided to hold a sit-in protest at the Gun Park. The police tried to request him to leave the venue as no permission was obtained to stage a protest there.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay said that while the unemployed youth were concerned about their future due to the question paper leak, the family members of chief minister were busy in Delhi trying to save MLC K Kavitha. He called upon his fellow party workers to go along with him to the TSPSC office.

As the saffron brigade tried to march forward, police force resorted to lathi-charge. BJP Minority Morcha State secretary Saifullah was injured in the lathi-charge and was shifted to Care Hospitals for treatment. Police then took Sanjay and Rajender into custody and shifted them to Karkhana and Nampally police stations respectively. Later, the duo and other arrested leaders were released. Sanjay later went to Gandhi Hospital where he met the victims of Swapnalok fire accident, and then went to visit Safiullah at Care Hospitals.

Leak intentional: Sharmila

Meanwhile, BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar questioned the TSPSC chairman as to why multi-factor authentication was not enabled, especially when the issue concerned with 30 lakh job aspirants. “Even for the transaction of a debit and credit card, multi-factor authentication is enabled where the user will get a text message and OTP to enter into a confidential system.”

He blamed the TSPSC chairman for having a fragile and vulnerable system which can be easily accessed by conmen.YSRTP president YS Sharmila, during her protests, alleged that the question papers were intentionally leaked. The TSPSC has lost its credibility, she alleged.

