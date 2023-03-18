Papers leaked in Gujarat, have you got guts to ask Modi to quit: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay over the TSPSC paper leak issue, BRS working president and IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has said that the former made baseless allegations against the State government without knowing the fact that TSPSC is a constitutional body and the State has a limited role to play shows the level of his ignorance.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Rama Rao warned that Sanjay will face criminal cases in the future for his politically-motivated conspiracies. Rama Rao warned the BJP leaders to stop politicising the issue for their selfish gains.

The BRS working president remarked that BJP was trying to create unrest among the unemployed youth by attributing the mistake made by one individual to the entire TSPSC. It was Bandi Sanjay who appealed to the youth to leave jobs and stop preparing for examinations to campaign for the BJP, Rama Rao reminded.

The minister also noted that there were numerous instances of paper leaks in various BJP-ruled States and that the saffron party had no moral right to question BRS government’s commitment to the unemployed.

“In the last eight years, 13 question papers were leaked in Modi’s State — Gujarat. Does Bandi Sanjay have the guts to ask for Modi’s resignation,” Rama Rao wanted to know.

“When an issue arises, how the government reacts is important,” Rama Rao said and recalled that as soon as the paper leak issue came out, the State government acted swiftly, constituted a SIT and arrested all the accused. He said that though the incident was unfortunate, keeping in mind the future of all the eligible candidates and to deliver justice, TSPSC has cancelled the Group-1 preliminary examinations.

He assured the youth and students of Telangana that there was no need to worry about the recruitment. The State government would take all kinds of measures to ensure justice to each and every unemployed youth in the State, he said, adding that the BRS government had already shown its commitment to the unemployed youth by filling up more than twice the number of jobs promised.

The State government introduced a new zonal system, unlike anywhere else in the country, with the lofty ambition of providing 95 per cent of jobs for the youth of Telangana, which was a proof of its commitment towards the welfare of the youth, he said.

He alleged that Bandi Sanjay resorted to a similar type of baseless personal allegation earlier with regards to Intermediate examinations without having minimum knowledge on the functioning of the government.

