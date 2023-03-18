Home States Telangana

SCR electrifies critical stretches in northern TS

The electrification of these sections is particularly significant as it now provides a continuous electrified rail-line facility for a distance of 210 km from Secunderabad to Basara.

Published: 18th March 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of South Central Railways | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) zone has achieved another significant milestone in its ‘Mission Electrification’ by electrifying critical stretches in the northern Telangana region. As part of this initiative, two important sections, namely Nizamabad-Kamareddy covering a distance of 50 route km (rkm) and Jankampet-Basara covering a distance of 23 km, have been successfully electrified. These sections are part of a crucial route connecting the Telangana region with Maharashtra.

The electrification of these sections is particularly significant as it now provides a continuous electrified rail-line facility for a distance of 210 km from Secunderabad to Basara. The electrification of the Nizamabad-Kamareddy and Jankampet-Basara sections marks the completion of the electrification project for the Manmad-Mudkhed-Dhone route.

This project was sanctioned in 2015-16, covering a distance of 783 km, with an estimated cost of `865 crore. This electrification initiative has several benefits, such as enabling the seamless movement of trains by avoiding the need for a change in traction power.

