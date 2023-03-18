Home States Telangana

Telangana HC rejects Arvind’s plea in SC/ST atrocities case

On October 31, 2021, Arvind visited the Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad to meet C Naveen Kumar alias Teenmar Mallanna.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court on Friday rejected Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s plea, seeking directions to drop a complaint lodged against him under the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act at the Nizamabad Police Station.

On October 31, 2021, Arvind visited the Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad to meet C Naveen Kumar alias Teenmar Mallanna. Later, speaking to the media, he claimed that “lottapeesulu” (useless) issues being raised to file bogus SC/ST cases.

On January 2 this year, a social worker filed a complaint at Madannapet Police Station, alleging that Arvind had denigrated the SCs and STs by using the pejorative term “lottapeesulu”.

To give the petitioner time to seek an alternative remedy, Chief Judge Ujjal Bhuyan suspended the ruling for 15 days at the request of MP Arvind’s attorney.

