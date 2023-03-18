Telangana to request additional Covid-19 booster shots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Friday said that it has decided to ask the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for additional Covid-19 booster shots for Telangana.

Health Minister T Harish Rao advised citizens against panicking and asked them to take the precautionary booster dose, if eligible. “We will ensure that Covid-19 vaccines are available at all Primary Health Centres and Urban PHCs,” he said.

In a meeting held on directions of MoHFW regarding the rise in Covid cases in the State, officials and the minister reviewed the situation at the micro level and measures that need to be taken to curb the spread of infection.

During the meeting, Harish urged people, who have Covid symptoms, such as cough, fever and sore throat, to get tested at the nearest government health centre. He advised people with comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes and cancer, among others, to take additional precautions to protect themselves from the infection.

“Everyone eligible (for the precautionary dose) is urged to get the vaccines as part of protecting themselves from Covid-19,” Harish said.

HYDERABAD: The State government on Friday said that it has decided to ask the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for additional Covid-19 booster shots for Telangana. Health Minister T Harish Rao advised citizens against panicking and asked them to take the precautionary booster dose, if eligible. “We will ensure that Covid-19 vaccines are available at all Primary Health Centres and Urban PHCs,” he said. In a meeting held on directions of MoHFW regarding the rise in Covid cases in the State, officials and the minister reviewed the situation at the micro level and measures that need to be taken to curb the spread of infection.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the meeting, Harish urged people, who have Covid symptoms, such as cough, fever and sore throat, to get tested at the nearest government health centre. He advised people with comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes and cancer, among others, to take additional precautions to protect themselves from the infection. “Everyone eligible (for the precautionary dose) is urged to get the vaccines as part of protecting themselves from Covid-19,” Harish said.