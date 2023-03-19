Class 7 student from Hyderabad dies a month after stray dog attack

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A 13-year-old girl, Komalla Maheswari, died at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday night, almost 40 days after she was bitten by stray dogs at Pochammapalli village on the outskirts of Manakondur mandal headquarters, while she was busy completing her school homework outside her residence.

She was initially taken to a private hospital in Karimnagar and was administered three doses of anti-rabies vaccine, and then to another private hospital in Hyderabad. Unable to bear the treatment costs, she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital on March 9.

Maheshwari was a Class 7 student at Pochammapalli government model school. Her parents- Chiranjeevi and Rajitha, are devastated by the incident and have shifted her mortal remains to her native village for the final rites.

