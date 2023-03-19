Home States Telangana

Class 7 student from Hyderabad dies a month after stray dog attack

She was attacked while completing her school homework outside her residence.

Published: 19th March 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Komalla Maheswari

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  A 13-year-old girl, Komalla Maheswari, died at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday night, almost 40 days after she was bitten by stray dogs at Pochammapalli village on the outskirts of Manakondur mandal headquarters, while she was busy completing her school homework outside her residence.

She was initially taken to a private hospital in Karimnagar and was administered three doses of anti-rabies vaccine, and then to another private hospital in Hyderabad. Unable to bear the treatment costs, she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital on March 9. 

Maheshwari was a Class 7 student at Pochammapalli government model school. Her parents-  Chiranjeevi and Rajitha, are devastated by the incident and have shifted her mortal remains to her native village for the final rites.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp