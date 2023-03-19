Fresh posters pop up, this time targeting K Kavitha seen in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The poster war between the BRS and BJP that has been going on for the past few months took a fresh turn on Saturday, with posters of BRS MLC K Kavitha, her father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Finance Minister T Harish Rao, surfacing on a wall near the Cantonment PG College.

The posters referred to Kavitha’s alleged role in the Delhi liquor policy case. One of the posters was styled like a movie poster, “featuring” KCR, Harish, and Kavitha in lead roles. The title of the “film” was given as “Kalvakuntla Dongala Mutha,” (Kalvakuntla Bandits) and the story, screenplay, dialogues and direction was attributed to the chief minister.

Kavitha is seen smiling in the second poster with the caption reading: “Kavithakka, you want 33% commission in illicit liquor business. That is why you are playing this 33% women’s reservation game right”.

The third poster had Kavitha’s face morphed on Allu Arjun’s look in the movie “Pushpa”, with some characters from the film in the background. “Are you thinking Kavitha means poem! No...liquor,” read the comment on this poster.

