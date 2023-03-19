Inter-state gang held for hijacking goods carrier

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The district police arrested seven members of an inter-State gang and seized two country-made guns (tapancha), 14 bullets, two knives, two cars, nine mobile phones, a two-wheeler, two iron rods and Haldiram products worth Rs 5.53 lakh. The accused were identified as Md Arshad Khan, a teacher in madarsa in Swarna village in Bharathpur district of Rajasthan, Naseem, Zakeer Khan, Md Sajid Khan, Mujahid Khan, Jaffar Khan and Musthaq Khan. While Sajid Khan hails from Adilabad district, all others are from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to media persons, SP D Uday Kumar Reddy said that the arrested hijacked a container truck carrying Haldiram products and other items to be delivered to customers by Flipkart. A case was registered by Balkonda police following a complaint lodged by the owner, Praful Anand Rao Dhabekar. The case was later transferred to Echoda police station.