TSPSC question paper leak: CM trying to protect big fish, says Congress president Revanth

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY / ADILABAD / JAGTIAL : Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to protect all the big fish responsible for the TSPSC question paper leak, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday demanded that IT Minister KT Rama Rao be dismissed from the Cabinet and the State government order an inquiry either by the CBI or by a sitting judge of the High Court into the irregularities that he claimed took place in the Commission from 2015 till date.

Addressing a press conference in Kamareddy, Revanth alleged that in order to protect all the big fish involved in the scam, Rama Rao had declared that only two persons, both lower-rung employees of the TSPSC, were the main accused in the case, and that no one else had any connection with the paper leak.

“The police had arrested nine persons in the case and they were sent to judicial remand. They were not questioned by the investigators. Then, how can Rama Rao give a clean chit to all the big fish, including the TSPSC chairman and secretary,” he asked.

Revanth said that Rama Rao, despite being the IT Minister, saying he did not have any connection with TSPSC affairs was incredulous. He reminded that NSUI State president Balmuri Venkat has filed a petition in the High Court, seeking directions to the CBI to investigate the case. “Venkat’s petition will come up for hearing on Monday. To counter it, Rama Rao confined the issue to two persons and gave a clean chit to the rest of those arrested,” he said.

‘KTR, Bandi on wrong track’

The TPCC chief alleged that Rama Rao and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay confined the issue to two political parties and were deliberately avoiding mentioning it as an issue that would affect the unemployed youths of the State. “This is a testing time for KCR’s family; they should agree to a probe by the CBI or a sitting judge,” Revanth said.

He said that the TPCC will submit a memorandum to the Governor on March 21 and explain the entire issue to her. The TPCC chief also gave a call to the party cadre to stage protests in all mandal headquarters on Sunday while he himself would be observing a deeksha at Gandhari in Yellareddy Assembly constituency from 10 am to 4pm.

Bhatti demands justice

Meanwhile in Adilabad, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikarmarka demanded the removal of all ministers concerned and the entire board of TSPSC and the fees paid by the students who took the exams be refunded and they be compensated for the mental trauma.

Vikramarka, who is on his “People’s March” as part of the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ Yatra, entered Khanapur constituency of Adilabad district on Saturday. The CLP leader called for the intervention of the President of India to ensure justice, “We achieved statehood for Telangana to cater to the needs of the unemployed youth and to provide them good jobs. Unfortunately, the BRS government is not doing that. The job notifications were issued after a long wait. Now, the question papers leakage has left aspirants distraught,” he said.

Bhatti also blamed the BRS government for the suicide of Ch Naveen Kumar, a jobless youth of BY Nagar in Sircilla. “The State government has failed to provide jobs to lakhs of youth who are now resorting to extreme steps. The government must pay compensation of `1 crore to Naveen’s family,” he said, appealing to the youth not to get disheartened and take any extreme step.

Rules violated: Jeevan

In Jagtial, senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy alleged the Chief Minister appointed TSPSC members by violating all rules.

